SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) At $0.37 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 7.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $4.36, that puts it down -1078.38 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $109.90M, and the average trade volume was 12.40 million shares over the past three months.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

SOS Limited (SOS) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.86%, and it has moved by -21.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.79%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then jump by 200.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.70%. While earnings are projected to return -310.60% in 2022.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.13%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.08 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $7.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 3.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOS Limited (SOS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 4.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 million.