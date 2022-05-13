Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R)’s Stock Is Up 26.58%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.59% or $12.57. The 52-week high for the R share is $93.05, that puts it down -10.71 from that peak though still a striking 26.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.56K shares over the past three months.

Ryder System Inc. (R) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. R has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.46.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) trade information

Ryder System Inc. (R) registered a 17.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.59% in intraday trading to $84.05 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.99%, and it has moved by 13.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.76%. The short interest in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.63, which implies a decrease of -2.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, R is trading at a discount of -30.87% off the target high and 20.29% off the low.

Ryder System Inc. (R) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ryder System Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ryder System Inc. (R) shares have gone down -16.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.81% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 196.40% this quarter and then jump 86.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.49 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.21 billion and $2.22 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.30% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 661.70% in 2022.

R Dividends

Ryder System Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ryder System Inc. is 2.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.54%.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)’s Major holders

Ryder System Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.41%, with the float percentage being 92.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 467 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.31 million shares (or 15.49% of all shares), a total value of $687.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $434.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ryder System Inc. (R) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $123.2 million.