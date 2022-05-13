RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Have Dropped -9.26% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RLJ share is $16.66, that puts it down -29.45 from that peak though still a striking 7.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $12.87 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.51%, and it has moved by -2.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.59%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RLJ Lodging Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares have gone down -14.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 573.68% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.70% this quarter and then jump 84.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230.29 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.81 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.08 million and $119.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.80% and then jump by 113.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.10% per annum.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

RLJ Lodging Trust insiders own 1.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.80%, with the float percentage being 97.70%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.94 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $370.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $356.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $70.07 million.