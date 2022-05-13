Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT)

During the recent session, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.07% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the BRLT share is $20.39, that puts it down -308.62 from that peak though still a striking -26.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $670.07M, and the average trade volume was 205.03K shares over the past three months.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BRLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) registered a -26.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.07% in intraday trading to $4.99 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.31%, and it has moved by -22.06% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.17, which implies an increase of 64.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BRLT is trading at a discount of -300.8% off the target high and -100.4% off the low.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) shares have gone down -51.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.09% against 1.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.71 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.90% in 2022.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.26%, with the float percentage being 79.66%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $10.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Gam Holding AG’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 million.