Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO)

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $31.77, that puts it down -355.81 from that peak though still a striking 3.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $6.97 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.65%, and it has moved by -18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.13%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares have gone down -63.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.04% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.10% this quarter and then drop -17.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.70% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44k and $10k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 9.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 31.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.69%, with the float percentage being 89.56%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.03% of all shares), a total value of $481.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.72 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 13.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $279.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $39.71 million.