One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)

During the recent session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the CHK share is $97.61, that puts it down -13.36 from that peak though still a striking 44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.39. The company’s market capitalization is $11.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $86.11 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.59%, and it has moved by -7.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.56%. The short interest in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is 12.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.10, which implies an increase of 28.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, CHK is trading at a discount of -56.78% off the target high and -18.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.76 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 105.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.50% per annum.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 121.33%, with the float percentage being 121.39%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.94 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $735.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.79 million shares, is of Prudential Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $726.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $310.86 million.