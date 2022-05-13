Now Is The Time To Buy Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG)

During the recent session, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the SIG share is $111.92, that puts it down -76.86 from that peak though still a striking 11.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $63.28 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.81%, and it has moved by -13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.97%. The short interest in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Signet Jewelers Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares have gone down -37.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.22% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.00% this quarter and then drop -30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Signet Jewelers Limited is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.90%, with the float percentage being 98.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.14 million shares (or 17.36% of all shares), a total value of $795.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $535.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $111.34 million.