Now Is A Good Time To Buy Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

During the recent session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.43% or $3.86. The 52-week high for the LYV share is $127.75, that puts it down -40.46 from that peak though still a striking 18.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.23. The company’s market capitalization is $20.37B, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LYV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) registered a 4.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.43% in intraday trading to $90.95 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.45%, and it has moved by -19.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.21%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares have gone down -24.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.86% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 161.10% this quarter and then jump 510.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.95 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.81 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $522.8 million and $2.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 655.40% and then jump by 78.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -67.70%. While earnings are projected to return 62.00% in 2022.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. insiders own 32.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.15%, with the float percentage being 110.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 905 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.18 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.57 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 4.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $523.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.15 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $496.81 million.