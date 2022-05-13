Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN): Is It Possible To Be Up 25.06% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the NLSN share is $28.21, that puts it down -11.06 from that peak though still a striking 36.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.02. The company’s market capitalization is $9.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.84 million shares over the past three months.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NLSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $25.40 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by -6.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.17%. The short interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 32.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 5.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, NLSN is trading at a discount of -33.86% off the target high and 33.07% off the low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nielsen Holdings plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares have gone up 21.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.87% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.10% this quarter and then drop -6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $897.02 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $899.34 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.90%. While earnings are projected to return 187.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.76%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.12%, with the float percentage being 108.70%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45.24 million shares (or 12.61% of all shares), a total value of $868.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.21 million shares, is of Windacre Partnership LLC’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $675.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 12.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.18 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $195.35 million.