New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Are Up 4.35%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NYMT share is $4.93, that puts it down -64.88 from that peak though still a striking 4.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NYMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $2.99 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.55%, and it has moved by -14.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.22, which implies an increase of 29.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NYMT is trading at a discount of -100.67% off the target high and -17.06% off the low.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares have gone down -31.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.42% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.04 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.48 million and $43.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.70% and then drop by -24.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.40%. While earnings are projected to return 142.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.59% per annum.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.50%, with the float percentage being 58.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 67.85 million shares (or 17.80% of all shares), a total value of $252.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 26.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.8 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $40.19 million.