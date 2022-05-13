Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Has Lost -56.49% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 3.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $63.07, that puts it down -227.81 from that peak though still a striking 10.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.24. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96B, and the average trade volume was 9.44 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LYFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $19.24 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.62%, and it has moved by -44.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.25, which implies an increase of 53.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -237.84% off the target high and -29.94% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -65.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 172.00% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $987.86 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $696.86 million and $862.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.80% and then jump by 31.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.80%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2022.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.89%, with the float percentage being 90.17%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 733 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 49.69 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.02 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 20.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $804.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.02 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $342.89 million.