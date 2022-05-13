Is Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Still A Buy After A -14.50% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.91% or $7.56. The 52-week high for the WYNN share is $136.83, that puts it down -106.94 from that peak though still a striking 14.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.01B, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) registered a 12.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.91% in intraday trading to $66.12 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.50%, and it has moved by -18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.16%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wynn Resorts Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares have gone down -36.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.63% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.40% this quarter and then jump 74.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $998.69 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $686 million and $758.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.60% and then jump by 50.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2022.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Wynn Resorts Limited insiders own 8.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.90%, with the float percentage being 71.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 730 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.9 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $923.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.86 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $750.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $366.23 million.