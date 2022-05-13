Is Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Still A Buy After A -6.66% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.30% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the VVNT share is $16.20, that puts it down -175.04 from that peak though still a striking 13.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 527.27K shares over the past three months.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) registered a 10.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.30% in intraday trading to $5.89 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.66%, and it has moved by 9.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.74%. The short interest in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 47.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, VVNT is trading at a discount of -188.62% off the target high and -35.82% off the low.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vivint Smart Home Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares have gone down -37.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.52% against -8.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $373.89 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.72 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $332.54 million and $340.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2022.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home Inc. insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.49%, with the float percentage being 93.91%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.37 million shares (or 56.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.16 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 12.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $11.13 million.