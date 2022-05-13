Is Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -19.06% YTD?

During the recent session, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the EQH share is $37.13, that puts it down -34.43 from that peak though still a striking 6.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.73. The company’s market capitalization is $10.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $27.62 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.37%, and it has moved by -12.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.55%. The short interest in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is 6.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.33, which implies an increase of 34.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, EQH is trading at a discount of -84.65% off the target high and -30.34% off the low.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitable Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) shares have gone down -23.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.56% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.50% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.56 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.59 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.46 billion and $3.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60%. While earnings are projected to return 20.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.77% per annum.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Equitable Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.19%, with the float percentage being 101.57%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 563 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 44.89 million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.92 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $332.28 million.