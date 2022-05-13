Is Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ: DGNU) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s traded shares were 1.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DGNU share is $10.58, that puts it down -8.62 from that peak though still a striking 0.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $524.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.84K shares over the past three months.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) trade information

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $9.74 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.41%, and it has moved by -0.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.71%. The short interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) is 4270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

DGNU Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s Major holders

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.99%, with the float percentage being 92.99%. Maverick Capital Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $29.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52306.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.