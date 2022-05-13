Is Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Still A Buy After sinking -7.02% Last Week?

During the recent session, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s traded shares were 0.99 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the ARCC share is $22.97, that puts it down -19.89 from that peak though still a striking 4.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.23. The company’s market capitalization is $8.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ARCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $19.16 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.02%, and it has moved by -11.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.42%. The short interest in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 8.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ares Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares have gone down -10.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.23% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.80% this quarter and then jump 4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $452.9 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $448.76 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $440 million and $390 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 15.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.42%. While earnings are projected to return 6.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ares Capital Corporation is 1.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.26%.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Ares Capital Corporation insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.85%, with the float percentage being 32.04%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 622 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.2 million shares (or 2.21% of all shares), a total value of $207.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.03 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $203.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $18.57 million.