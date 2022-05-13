Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

During the recent session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the EMR share is $105.99, that puts it down -25.74 from that peak though still a striking 3.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.01. The company’s market capitalization is $49.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $84.29 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by -10.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.63%. The short interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 5.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Emerson Electric Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares have gone down -14.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.17% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.50% this quarter and then jump 22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.47 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.77 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.97% per annum.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerson Electric Co. is 2.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.82%.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Emerson Electric Co. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.90%, with the float percentage being 75.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50.8 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $4.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.65 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.55 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 billion.