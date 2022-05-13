Investing In Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CAG share is $39.09, that puts it down -9.16 from that peak though still a striking 16.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.06. The company’s market capitalization is $17.04B, and the average trade volume was 4.88 million shares over the past three months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $35.81 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by 1.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.01, which implies an increase of 0.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CAG is trading at a discount of -11.7% off the target high and 13.43% off the low.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conagra Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares have gone up 9.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.98% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 8.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.02 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.77 billion by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return 54.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.86% per annum.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. is 1.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.52%, with the float percentage being 85.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,058 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.95 million shares (or 11.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.26 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.65 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 22.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $711.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.89 million, or about 3.94% of the stock, which is worth about $639.97 million.