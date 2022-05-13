Investing In Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.45% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the CASA share is $9.75, that puts it down -153.25 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $378.07M, and the average trade volume was 4.22 million shares over the past three months.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) registered a 8.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.45% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.45%, and it has moved by 1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.33, which implies an increase of 47.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CASA is trading at a discount of -107.79% off the target high and -55.84% off the low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Casa Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares have gone down -34.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.86% against 3.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.05 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return -87.60% in 2022.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Casa Systems Inc. insiders own 23.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.93%, with the float percentage being 90.87%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.12 million shares (or 40.41% of all shares), a total value of $193.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.51 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $6.09 million.