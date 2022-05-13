Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -71.57% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.59% or $4.62. The 52-week high for the NOTV share is $60.66, that puts it down -265.86 from that peak though still a striking 32.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.25. The company’s market capitalization is $313.71M, and the average trade volume was 281.55K shares over the past three months.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. NOTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) registered a 38.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.59% in intraday trading to $16.58 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.63%, and it has moved by -52.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.50, which implies an increase of 76.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, NOTV is trading at a discount of -352.35% off the target high and -286.01% off the low.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 193.30% this quarter and then jump 282.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 425.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.47 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.26 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 282.00% in 2022.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc. insiders own 30.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.24%, with the float percentage being 84.34%. P2 Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $123.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Iszo Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $53.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $20.59 million.