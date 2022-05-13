Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Rose 30.23% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -60.44%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.52% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $7.65, that puts it down -1679.07 from that peak though still a striking 30.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $9.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.91 million shares over the past three months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) registered a -3.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.52% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.42%, and it has moved by -64.09% in 30 days. The short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 64129.99999999999 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies an increase of 80.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.43 respectively. As a result, GFAI is trading at a discount of -465.12% off the target high and -365.12% off the low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardforce AI Co. Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) shares have gone down -77.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -110.00% against 10.50.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders own 71.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.33%, with the float percentage being 36.29%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 4.34% of all shares), a total value of $3.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.88 million.