Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s -18.07% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.76% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $22.70, that puts it down -164.88 from that peak though still a striking 4.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) registered a 2.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.76% in intraday trading to $8.57 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.07%, and it has moved by -23.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares have gone down -50.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.04% against 44.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.80% this quarter and then jump 309.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $852.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $926.2 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $550 million and $630 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 47.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.90% in 2022.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.00%, with the float percentage being 101.40%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 82.22% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 178.83 million shares, is of Indigo Partners LLC’s that is approximately 82.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $29.61 million.