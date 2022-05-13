For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the MAT share is $26.99, that puts it down -3.02 from that peak though still a striking 31.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.94. The company’s market capitalization is $9.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Mattel Inc. (MAT) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $26.20 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.94%, and it has moved by 14.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.19%. The short interest in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 22.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.62, which implies an increase of 19.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, MAT is trading at a discount of -71.76% off the target high and 0.76% off the low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mattel Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares have gone up 11.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.85% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $861.38 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.63 billion and $874.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then drop by -1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 614.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Mattel Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.37%, with the float percentage being 101.94%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 453 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.59 million shares (or 12.94% of all shares), a total value of $982.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.49 million shares, is of Edgepoint Investment Group Inc.’s that is approximately 11.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $894.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 27.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $590.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.04 million, or about 5.97% of the stock, which is worth about $446.32 million.