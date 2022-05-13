Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.60% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the DUO share is $5.18, that puts it down -2058.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $18.53M, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) registered a 12.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.60% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.55%, and it has moved by -24.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.15%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $138.93 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.91 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.30%. While earnings are projected to return -424.00% in 2022.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders own 17.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.05%, with the float percentage being 1.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68083.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31658.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 42320.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16928.0 market value.