ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Rose 10.76% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -64.25%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.49% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the GWH share is $28.92, that puts it down -607.09 from that peak though still a striking 10.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $645.36M, and the average trade volume was 890.99K shares over the past three months.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. GWH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) registered a 8.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.49% in intraday trading to $4.09 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.80%, and it has moved by -30.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.48%.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESS Tech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares have gone down -75.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.16% against 17.30.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

ESS Tech Inc. insiders own 44.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.12%, with the float percentage being 76.17%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $8.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26000.0 shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.