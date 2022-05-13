Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Are Up 8.99%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 3.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.59% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $39.48, that puts it down -379.71 from that peak though still a striking 8.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ENVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a 9.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.59% in intraday trading to $8.23 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.79%, and it has moved by -27.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 68.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ENVX is trading at a discount of -361.73% off the target high and -143.01% off the low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone down -71.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.12% against 21.50.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $790k by the end of Jun 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 17.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.41%, with the float percentage being 57.80%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 11.22% of all shares), a total value of $250.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.47 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $340.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $11.52 million.