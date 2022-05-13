DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) On Thursday – Up 6.03% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.24% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the DXC share is $44.18, that puts it down -52.19 from that peak though still a striking 6.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.28. The company’s market capitalization is $6.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. DXC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) trade information

DXC Technology Company (DXC) registered a 3.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.24% in intraday trading to $29.03 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by -8.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.81%. The short interest in DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is 9.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.58, which implies an increase of 28.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, DXC is trading at a discount of -82.57% off the target high and -3.34% off the low.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DXC Technology Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DXC Technology Company (DXC) shares have gone down -16.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.62% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 37.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.23 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 97.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

DXC Technology Company insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.90%, with the float percentage being 88.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 764 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.96 million shares (or 11.08% of all shares), a total value of $939.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.57 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $556.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DXC Technology Company (DXC) shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Oakmark Fund owns about 8.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.12 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $239.36 million.