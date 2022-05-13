During The Past Six Months, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Shares Took An -4.31% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.72% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the STKL share is $13.72, that puts it down -90.56 from that peak though still a striking 41.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $743.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 753.22K shares over the past three months.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) registered a 11.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.72% in intraday trading to $7.20 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.97%, and it has moved by 12.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.27%. The short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SunOpta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares have gone down -4.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 600.00% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.03 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $314.98 million and $330.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.30% and then drop by -32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.40%. While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders own 3.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.49%, with the float percentage being 80.32%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 19.10% of all shares), a total value of $144.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.83 million shares, is of Engaged Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $68.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $11.98 million.