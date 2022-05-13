Does BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Still Look Attractive After A -5.06% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 2.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.30% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $6.07, that puts it down -121.53 from that peak though still a striking 16.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BRFS has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. (BRFS) registered a 12.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.30% in intraday trading to $2.74 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.06%, and it has moved by -28.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.26, which implies an increase of 35.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.39 and $6.05 respectively. As a result, BRFS is trading at a discount of -120.8% off the target high and 12.77% off the low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares have gone down -42.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -145.45% against 4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.13 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.00% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.20%. While earnings are projected to return -63.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.20% per annum.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. insiders own 9.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.00%, with the float percentage being 8.85%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.79 million shares (or 3.30% of all shares), a total value of $134.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 11.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $31.03 million.