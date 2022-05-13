Does Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s (NYSE:APSG) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.96, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.03% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the APSG share is $10.02, that puts it down -0.6 from that peak though still a striking 2.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average trade volume was 761.53K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $9.96 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by -0.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.43%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.75 million by the end of Apr 2011. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.08 million and $58.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.30% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.42%. While earnings are projected to return 130.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.07% per annum.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.77%, with the float percentage being 87.77%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.7 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $55.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.16 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $4.28 million.