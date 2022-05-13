Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) After A -19.43% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 1.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.56% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $16.95, that puts it down -643.42 from that peak though still a striking 12.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $737.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.90K shares over the past three months.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LDI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) registered a 5.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.43%, and it has moved by -32.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.16%. The short interest in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that loanDepot Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares have gone down -69.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.93% against -3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $704.39 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $685.66 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.38 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.90% and then drop by -44.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -86.80% in 2022.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for loanDepot Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

loanDepot Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.47%, with the float percentage being 29.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $8.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $2.76 million.