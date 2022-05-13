Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) After A -5.97% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $111.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CNI share is $137.19, that puts it down -23.52 from that peak though still a striking 9.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.66. The company’s market capitalization is $78.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CNI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 20 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $111.07 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.97%, and it has moved by -9.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.21%. The short interest in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is 4.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $172.54, which implies an increase of 35.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $154.21 and $214.60 respectively. As a result, CNI is trading at a discount of -93.21% off the target high and -38.84% off the low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian National Railway Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shares have gone down -14.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.72% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.40% this quarter and then jump 9.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.03 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.53% per annum.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian National Railway Company is 2.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

Canadian National Railway Company insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.01%, with the float percentage being 78.28%. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.7 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $4.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.92 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund owns about 10.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.52 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $816.59 million.