Could Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $11.98, that puts it down -1188.17 from that peak though still a striking -3.23% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $58.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.20%, and it has moved by -45.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.74%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 90.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ANY is trading at a discount of -975.27% off the target high and -975.27% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.90%. While earnings are projected to return 41.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders own 7.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.03%, with the float percentage being 15.17%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $5.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of K2 Principal Fund, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22706.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.