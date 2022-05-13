Could Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the SIX share is $47.61, that puts it down -65.2 from that peak though still a striking 6.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.84. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47B, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $28.82 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.88%, and it has moved by -28.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.59%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares have gone down -32.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.67% against 32.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.00% this quarter and then jump 10.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 306.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $268.33 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.52 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $108.6 million and $48.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 147.10% and then jump by 157.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 130.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.19% per annum.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.95%, with the float percentage being 93.29%. H Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.9 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $335.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $307.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $85.39 million.