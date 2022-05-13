Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) Given A -168.63% drop From High?

During the recent session, Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.60% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the ENFN share is $23.21, that puts it down -168.63 from that peak though still a striking -11.57% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average trade volume was 281.51K shares over the past three months.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENFN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) trade information

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) registered a -13.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.60% in intraday trading to $8.64 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.06%, and it has moved by -11.58% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 38.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ENFN is trading at a discount of -85.19% off the target high and 7.41% off the low.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enfusion Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) shares have gone down -55.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.00% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.03 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.51 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -67.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.50% per annum.

ENFN Dividends

Enfusion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s Major holders

Enfusion Inc. insiders own 2.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.63%, with the float percentage being 115.11%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.04 million shares (or 21.41% of all shares), a total value of $293.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.42 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $16.65 million.