BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Rose 13.3% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -64.39% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 4.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.01% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $65.33, that puts it down -999.83 from that peak though still a striking 13.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.15. The company’s market capitalization is $983.37M, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) registered a 14.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.01% in intraday trading to $5.94 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.91%, and it has moved by -44.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.29%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone down -87.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.38% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.90% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.42 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.76 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2022.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders own 7.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.63%, with the float percentage being 104.28%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 21.04% of all shares), a total value of $518.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 18.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $444.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $43.2 million.