Boom Or Bust: Where Does Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ALPP share is $5.74, that puts it down -720.0 from that peak though still a striking 1.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $120.89M, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.41%, and it has moved by -25.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.01%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.10%. While earnings are projected to return -95.20% in 2022.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.17%, with the float percentage being 8.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 4.48% of all shares), a total value of $12.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $3.83 million.