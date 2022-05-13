Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.60

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 9.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.34% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $22.93, that puts it down -1333.12 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.65 million shares over the past three months.

Arrival (ARVL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a 10.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.34% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.00%, and it has moved by -48.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.77%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 19.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.74 day(s) to cover.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 73.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.83%, with the float percentage being 29.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.53 million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $204.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.66 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $166.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 10.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.38 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $83.95 million.