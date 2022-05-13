Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s Stock Is Down -88.42% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.58% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the AUVI share is $12.15, that puts it down -1035.51 from that peak though still a striking 18.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $11.34M, and the average trade volume was 127.46K shares over the past three months.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) registered a 19.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.58% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.39%, and it has moved by -33.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.42%.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied UV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares have gone down -82.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.53% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.20% this quarter and then drop -54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 116.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.24 million and $2.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 275.00% and then jump by 104.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -46.10% in 2022.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Applied UV Inc. insiders own 66.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.44%, with the float percentage being 10.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43364.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 86071.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59088.0, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.