American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Has Been Falling -29.26% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.27% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the AXL share is $13.06, that puts it down -84.46 from that peak though still a striking 10.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $768.64M, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AXL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) registered a 7.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.27% in intraday trading to $7.08 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.65%, and it has moved by -5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.23%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares have gone down -30.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.18% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.10% this quarter and then drop -71.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 billion and $1.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.20% and then drop by -3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.10%. While earnings are projected to return 101.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.73% per annum.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.04%, with the float percentage being 92.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.42 million shares (or 15.27% of all shares), a total value of $153.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $27.23 million.