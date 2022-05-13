Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s -6.92% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.89% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $3.73, that puts it down -543.1 from that peak though still a striking 29.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $114.15M, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) registered a 5.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.89% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by 19.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.30, which implies an increase of 86.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, TCRT is trading at a discount of -1193.1% off the target high and -158.62% off the low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares have gone down -61.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.51% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.87%, with the float percentage being 65.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.76 million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $18.27 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company's overall shares, with a $10.31 million market value.