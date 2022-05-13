Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) Shares Have Been Down About -60.00% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s traded shares were 2.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.32% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AKUS share is $15.26, that puts it down -348.82 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $127.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 101.78K shares over the past three months.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) trade information

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) registered a 9.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.32% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.11%, and it has moved by -6.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.02%. The short interest in Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.35 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akouos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akouos Inc. (AKUS) shares have gone down -63.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.25% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.40% this quarter and then drop -36.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 9.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.30% per annum.

AKUS Dividends

Akouos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s Major holders

Akouos Inc. insiders own 3.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.89%, with the float percentage being 100.40%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 13.90% of all shares), a total value of $55.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 12.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akouos Inc. (AKUS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $12.9 million.