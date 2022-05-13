Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Has Been Falling -85.13% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 1.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.71% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $55.47, that puts it down -866.38 from that peak though still a striking 19.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $407.43M, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 8.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.71% in intraday trading to $5.74 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.82%, and it has moved by -58.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.85, which implies an increase of 58.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -509.76% off the target high and -4.53% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone down -84.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -72.03% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.90% this quarter and then jump 34.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.06 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.05 million by the end of Aug 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 06 and July 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.27%, with the float percentage being 88.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.04 million shares (or 7.49% of all shares), a total value of $132.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $85.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $40.01 million.