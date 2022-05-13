ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Is Decrease -15.36%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the ABB share is $39.11, that puts it down -35.75 from that peak though still a striking 3.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.74. The company’s market capitalization is $59.99B, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) trade information

ABB Ltd (ABB) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $28.81 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.77%, and it has moved by -8.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.36%.

ABB Ltd (ABB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ABB Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ABB Ltd (ABB) shares have gone down -18.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.33% against 14.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.37 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.07 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.08 billion and $6.9 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.00%. While earnings are projected to return 8.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.60% per annum.

ABB Dividends

ABB Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ABB Ltd is 0.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s Major holders

ABB Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.06%, with the float percentage being 6.06%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 467 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.85 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $662.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.5 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $583.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ABB Ltd (ABB) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Invesco American Franchise Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 13.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $442.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $82.29 million.