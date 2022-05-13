A Quick Glance At Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Stock: It Is up 54.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 75.97 Percent

During the recent session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the YJ share is $2.10, that puts it down -92.66 from that peak though still a striking 54.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $234.53M, and the average trade volume was 464.71K shares over the past three months.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. YJ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Yunji Inc. (YJ) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.77%, and it has moved by 6.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.09, which implies an increase of 95.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.09 and $22.09 respectively. As a result, YJ is trading at a discount of -1926.61% off the target high and -1926.61% off the low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 189.60% in 2022.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders own 22.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.62%, with the float percentage being 3.39%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 1.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Highlander Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 6100.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5490.0 market value.