A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), As It Continued To Fall -68.21% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.78% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the TGTX share is $41.00, that puts it down -578.81 from that peak though still a striking 7.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.58. The company’s market capitalization is $926.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TGTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) registered a 5.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $6.04 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.68%, and it has moved by -34.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.36%. The short interest in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 14.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.63, which implies an increase of 69.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TGTX is trading at a discount of -562.25% off the target high and 17.22% off the low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TG Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares have gone down -81.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.77% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.70% this quarter and then jump 8.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8,735.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.88 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.06 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38k and $793k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20,636.80% and then jump by 412.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2022.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.37%, with the float percentage being 78.12%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.27 million shares (or 13.62% of all shares), a total value of $641.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $400.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $106.75 million.