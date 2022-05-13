A -58.73% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

During the recent session, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the NMRK share is $19.10, that puts it down -68.43 from that peak though still a striking 4.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NMRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) trade information

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $11.34 this Thursday, 05/12/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.76%, and it has moved by -16.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.64%. The short interest in Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.10, which implies an increase of 29.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, NMRK is trading at a discount of -58.73% off the target high and -32.28% off the low.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmark Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares have gone down -30.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.98% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $838 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $584.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $601.43 million and $407.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.30% and then jump by 43.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.90%. While earnings are projected to return 872.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NMRK Dividends

Newmark Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmark Group Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s Major holders

Newmark Group Inc. insiders own 4.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.50%, with the float percentage being 62.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.36 million shares (or 12.21% of all shares), a total value of $334.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $182.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.35 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $62.3 million.