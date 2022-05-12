ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.62% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the ZIP share is $32.90, that puts it down -99.51 from that peak though still a striking -3.46% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.07K shares over the past three months.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) registered a -7.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.62% in intraday trading to $16.49 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.00%, and it has moved by -30.57% in 30 days. The short interest in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.40, which implies an increase of 53.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, ZIP is trading at a discount of -154.7% off the target high and -63.74% off the low.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZIPRECRUITER INC. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) shares have gone down -43.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 600.00% against 11.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.01 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $207.74 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -97.20% in 2022.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

ZIPRECRUITER INC. insiders own 12.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.92%, with the float percentage being 75.24%. Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.11 million shares (or 17.49% of all shares), a total value of $417.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.7 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 13.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $322.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Core Growth Fund owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $77.52 million.