What Will SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Be Like After It Drops -36.39% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SLM share is $21.40, that puts it down -36.39 from that peak though still a striking -0.51% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

SLM Corporation (SLM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SLM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

SLM Corporation (SLM) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $15.69 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.89%, and it has moved by -5.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.73, which implies an increase of 30.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, SLM is trading at a discount of -72.08% off the target high and -21.1% off the low.

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SLM Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SLM Corporation (SLM) shares have gone down -14.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.16% against -9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 173.30% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.88 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $347.95 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $335.5 million and $357.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then drop by -2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.80%. While earnings are projected to return 60.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.07% per annum.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 19 and July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SLM Corporation is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

SLM Corporation insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.31%, with the float percentage being 111.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 447 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33.86 million shares (or 12.58% of all shares), a total value of $665.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $481.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SLM Corporation (SLM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.14 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $149.24 million.