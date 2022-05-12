What Will DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Be Like After It Drops -126.77% From Its Highs?

During the last session, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s traded shares were 1.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.64% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the DCGO share is $11.86, that puts it down -126.77 from that peak though still a striking -7.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $545.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 579.51K shares over the past three months.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DCGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) registered a -17.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.64% in intraday trading to $5.23 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.53%, and it has moved by -38.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.49%. The short interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 58.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, DCGO is trading at a discount of -186.81% off the target high and -91.2% off the low.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocGo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocGo Inc. (DCGO) shares have gone down -43.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.81% against 7.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

DocGo Inc. insiders own 21.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.60%, with the float percentage being 22.43%. Marshall Wace North America L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 94707.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.94 million in shares.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13618.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.